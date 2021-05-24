Walmart faces backlash after customers receive email containing racial slur

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart released a statement to KNWA/FOX24 Monday, May 24, after customers took to social media to speak out about an email they received containing a racial slur.

The email sent out by the retail giant reportedly contained the slur in place of some customer’s names.

Image from @CharmingK4 on Twitter

Walmart spokesperson Payton McCormick said the emails were not sent by anyone affiliated with the company.

“We discovered that an external bad actor created false Walmart accounts with obvious intent to offend our customers. We were shocked and appalled to see these offensive and unacceptable emails,” McCormick said. “We’re looking into our sign up process to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. We’re also looking into all available means to hold those responsible accountable.”

Many who found the email in their inboxes took to social media to speak out about receiving the offensive email from a major company.

Twitter

The Bentonville-based retailer has not said how many people received the offensive email, but that they are taking actions to prevent similar situations from happening in the future.