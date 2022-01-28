BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an internal memo, Walmart plans to have home office campus associates return to offices on Monday, Feb. 28.
The company says it will share more details, like mask policies and business travel, as they get closer to the return date.
Starting on Feb. 28, the memo states associates should “all strive to spend the majority of time on campus while ensuring that flexibility is a part of our ways of working.”
Walmart continues to urge campus associates to get the COVID-19 boosters, according to the memo.
You can read the memo in part below:
We know our campus offices play an important part in our culture and the work we do to fulfill our purpose. From the ability to meet in person with suppliers or potential candidates to having a group discussion on big ideas – there’s value in working together in person. Being together fosters collaboration, team building, quicker decisions and provides the opportunity to build relationships faster than we can in a virtual environment. At the end of the day, that means we’re going to be able to deliver more effectively for our customers and associates, and that’s what it’s all about.
As a reminder, we continue to strongly urge COVID-19 boosters. Associates who are fully vaccinated can receive their booster at least six months following their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine or at least two months after their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Over the next few weeks, if you choose to work on campus, please continue to follow the guidance and protocols shared earlier this month. I look forward to sharing more specific details as we approach Feb. 28. In the interim, stay well and, as always, reach out with any questions.Donna Morris, Chief People Officer