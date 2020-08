BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Six weeks before the pandemic, Walmart completed its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The timeline covers the fiscal year that ended on January 31, 2020.

The ESG goal is to go beyond mitigating business risk. The global omni-channel retailer addresses societal issues via business initiatives and in turn, they say that creates a positive outcome for the company's stakeholders.