Walmart says ‘Cheers!’ to adult beverages now available through grocery pickup in Kansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KSNW) – Walmart is toasting a grocery pickup milestone in 29 states including Kansas.

Shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, in accordance with state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands. The new service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the following stores :

301 S Village Rd, El Dorado, KS 67042

1905 N 14th Ave, Dodge City, KS 67801

2020 N Nelson Dr, Derby, KS 67037

3101 E Kansas Ave, Garden City, KS 67846

4301 Vine St, Hays, KS 67601

3503 10th St, Great Bend, KS 67530

1905 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67501

250 E Tucker Rd, Liberal, KS 67901

501 E Pawnee St, Wichita, KS 67211

6110 W Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67209

2600 N Highway 64, Guymon, OK 73942

1701 S Kansas Rd, Newton, KS 67114

10600 W 21St St N, Wichita, KS 67205

11411 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207

5475 N Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS 67204

2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City, KS 67846

1723 McFarland Road, Junction City, KS 66441

“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, SVP, Digital Operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”

Here’s how the service works:

User Friendly Shopping: When customers are creating their order, the search feature at the top of the screen makes it easy to directly search for the exact item they need to add to their cart, which now includes a variety of adult beverages.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Along with the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, Walmart’s highly trained personal shoppers will carefully select each item in the order.

Order and Choose a Pickup or Delivery Time: During checkout, customers select a window of time they will pick up their order. If the order includes alcohol, pickup and delivery times may be limited by local law.

Pickup: For fastest pickup, customers can check-in through the Walmart Grocery app. Once the customer arrives at the pickup location, there will be reserved parking spaces marked in orange just for Grocery Pickup customers. If customers choose not to check in ahead of time, there will be a designated number to call to alert an associate of their arrival. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the trunk of the customer’s car.

Verification: At the time of pickup, the customer is required to provide valid photo identification verifying that they 21 years of age or older before receiving the alcohol products in their order.

LATEST STORIES: