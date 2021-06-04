Walmart to close all US stores for Thanksgiving Day as ‘thank you’ to employees

A Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEXSTAR) — Walmart announced Friday that all of its U.S. store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.

The company said it will close all stores for a second consecutive year as a “thank you” to associates for their “continued hard work during the pandemic.”

“Throughout the pandemic, our associates have been nothing short of heroic in how they have stepped up to serve our customers and their communities,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Walmart U.S. “Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we’re saying ‘thank you’ to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year. We hope everyone will take the opportunity to be with their loved ones during what’s always a special time.”

Walmart has not revealed store hours for Black Friday, Nov. 26. The company said that information will be shared “at a later date.”

Several stores that normally remain open on Thanksgiving Day were closed in 2020, including Kohls and Target.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

