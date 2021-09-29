Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees ahead of the holidays

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart plans to hire approximately 150,000 new U.S. store employees ahead of the holidays, the retailer announced on Wednesday.
According to a post on the company’s corporate blog, most of the new hires will be permanent, full-time positions.
Along with the 150,000 new employees in stores, Walmart also announced plans to hire 20,000 associates in its supply chain facilities to permanent roles.
According to the Bentonville-based retailer, its average U.S. hourly wage is now $16.40, and jobs in stores pay as high as $34 an hour.
Interested applicants can apply in-store, online, or from the Me@Walmart app.