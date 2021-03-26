Walmart to Kansas entrepreneurs: We want your products

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The application process for Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call is now open, and the company invites Kansas entrepreneurs dreaming of landing their products on Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and online.

The deadline to apply for participation in this year’s Open Call for products made, grown or assembled in the United States is April 30.

The application and additional information about the event are available via this link.

The June 30 virtual event will include similar programming to last year.

In addition to one-on-one pitch meetings with Walmart merchants, participants will have an opportunity to hear directly from Walmart executives at the hour-long kickoff of the event.

On March 3 Walmart announced a new commitment to spend an additional $350 billion on items made, grown, or assembled in the United States. It’s estimated that this spend will support more than 750,000 new American jobs.