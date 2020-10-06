Walmart to launch Medicare insurance agency

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is entering the health insurance business.

The Bentonville-based retailer on Tuesday announced the opening of Walmart Insurance Services to “assist people with enrolling in insurance plans—and simplify what’s historically been a cumbersome, confusing process.”

The agency will begin selling Medicare insurance plans during this year’s Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

We’re opening Walmart Insurance Services, LLC, to help people navigate the historically cumbersome and confusing process of choosing the right Medicare plan for them. https://t.co/ew2WN5dZ7I — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 6, 2020

The agency, which is licensed in all 50 states and Washington D.C., will provide Medicare plans (Part D, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans) offered by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Amerigroup, Simply Health, Wellcare (Centene), Clover Health and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

According to Walmart, more carriers may be added in the future.

“We want customers to feel confident in selecting a Medicare plan that best fits their needs, budget and lifestyle,” said David Sullivan, general manager of Walmart Insurance Services. “And we want to be a trusted partner on their health care journey.”

In June, the retail giant opened a new health center at a store in Arkansas.

LATEST STORIES: