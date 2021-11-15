Walmart unveils final deals for Black Friday event

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart has unveiled its final deals for the Black Friday Deals for Days event.

Customers can get savings all week long with Black Friday deals on the company’s website beginning on Monday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. CT and continuing in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, November 26.

Walmart+ members will have early access to the Black Friday event, starting at 2 p.m. CT on Monday, November 22.

Some of the most popular deals are listed below.

Xbox Series S Console for $299

Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)

Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)

onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)

PowerXL 12-Qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)

Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)

iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)

Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50

Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)

4’ Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)

SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

You can view the entire list of deals on Walmart’s website.