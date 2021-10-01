Walmart’s drone delivery program ready for launch in northwest Arkansas

Walmart recently announced we’re exploring how drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe and fast. Walmart’s latest initiative, teamed up with Zipline to launch a first-of-its-kind drone delivery operation in the U.S. | Photo Courtesy: Walmart

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart’s new delivery program is almost ready to take off.

The company has partnered with Zipline International to launch drone deliveries in northwest Arkansas.

The plan is to use drones to deliver medical supplies around the area.

Deliveries will start as soon as they get the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Trial deliveries will take place near Walmart’s headquarters in northwest Arkansas using Zipline’s proprietary technology.

Zipline will operate from a Walmart store and can service a 50-mile radius, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut.

The launch and release system allows for quick on-demand delivery in under an hour while eliminating carbon emissions.

Zipline, which operates the world’s largest drone delivery network, began in late 2016 in Rwanda, focusing on the on-demand delivery of medical supplies. To date, Zipline has safely delivered more than 200,000 critical medical products to thousands of health facilities serving more than 20 million people across multiple countries. As a result, it uniquely positions them for national-scale operations across the United States.