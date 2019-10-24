Walmart offering new services for convenience this holiday season

Walmart is offering more convenience for their customers by adding new services and more toys for the 2019 holiday season.

Walmart is launching holiday savings with its ‘Early Deals Drop’ on its website. Deals will be offered for popular items including electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods, a news release states.

New in 2019, customers can search Walmart’s website for gifts with ‘Gift Finder’. The new service provides gift options for 40 types of gift recipients, according to the release. Customers provide information based on the recipient and price range. In return, personalized recommendations will be offered to help the customer find the best gift for those on their list.

Also new in 2019, Walmart is offering a scannable toy catalog. Beginning Nov. 1, customers with iOS devices may use their phones to shop using the retail giant’s seasonal toy catalog, according to the release. This is a digital experience that allows customers to scan items by using the Walmart app.

The release also states Walmart will offer new brands this holiday season including WoodWick, Swiss + Tech, Hobby Kids Adventures, Hello Bello, Bobbi Brown and several others.

The retail giant is offering 20 percent more toys than during 2018.

