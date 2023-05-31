BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. is putting sociopolitical issues at the forefront of their shareholders.

The sample proxy ballot shows eight proposals for shareholders:

Policy regarding worker pay in executive compensation Report on Human Rights due diligence Racial equity audit Racial and gender layoff diversity report Request to require shareholder approval of certain future bylaw amendments Report on reproductive rights and data privacy Communist China risk audit Workplace Safety and violence review

