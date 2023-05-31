BENTONVILLE, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart Inc. is putting sociopolitical issues at the forefront of their shareholders.
The sample proxy ballot shows eight proposals for shareholders:
- Policy regarding worker pay in executive compensation
- Report on Human Rights due diligence
- Racial equity audit
- Racial and gender layoff diversity report
- Request to require shareholder approval of certain future bylaw amendments
- Report on reproductive rights and data privacy
- Communist China risk audit
- Workplace Safety and violence review
Watch the shareholder’s meeting above.