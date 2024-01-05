WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The former Bed Bath & Beyond store at New Market Square at 21st and Maize Road will come back to life late this summer as a Barnes & Noble store.

A spokesperson for Barnes & Noble says the entire store will be unique in design compared to the company’s older stores.

“The store will be open and airy with beautiful light paint colors, Victorian Lace, which is a pale pink color seen throughout the store,” Janine Flanigan, senior director of Barnes & Noble store planning and design, said. “The bookcases are a much lighter color wood than you are used to seeing at Barnes & Noble. They are a bright new oak color.”

The store will be close to 25,000 square feet. Flanigan says it will employ up to 30 booksellers and baristas.

“We have a newly designed café with plenty of seating,” she said. “The store is designed with bookrooms, which is the most unique feature.”

She said each room is designed for a specific subject or group of subjects, like cooking.

“The rooms take you on a journey of discovery throughout the store,” Flanigan said.

In addition to books, the Barnes & Noble will have a vinyl section, toys, games, puzzles, and gifts.

East Wichita already has a Barnes & Noble, 1920 N. Rock Road, at Bradley Fair.