WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most retail businesses will be open on Memorial Day, according to offers.com.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors – Stores should be open regular hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) during the entirety of the holiday weekend, although it is possible that some locations may adjust to holiday hours, so be sure to double check your local store before heading out near closing time. You can also take advantage of Academy’s curbside and in-store pickup options if you want to avoid spending time in stores, or are in a hurry.
- Big Lots – Stores will be open on Memorial Day during regular store hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Plus, Big Rewards shoppers can get early access to a ton of Memorial Day deals.
- Home Depot – Home Depot stores are generally open regular hours for Memorial Day – that’s 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. In fact, Memorial Day is a great time to shop for appliances, home goods and gardening supplies since the hardware giant has an amazing sale.
- Kohl’s – Kohl’s generally stays open during regular hours on Memorial Day. That’s 10 a.m. to 10 pm. for most stores. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need to place your Kohl’s store pickup orders at least two hours before closing time.
- Lowe’s – Lowe’s will be open for regular store hours on Memorial Day, so you will be able to be able to take advantage of their Memorial Day savings from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.
- Sam’s Club – Sam’s Club will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Plus members and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Club members. Note, the earlier holiday closing time (Sam’s is usually open until 8 p.m. on Mondays).
- Target – Target will be open regular hours on Memorial Day, meaning you can shop in-store from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s – Stores will be open regular hours (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.) for Memorial Day shoppers.
- Whole Foods – Whole Foods will be open regular business hours (which vary by location) for Memorial Day shoppers.
- Walmart – Walmart will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. Hours differ slightly by location, but many stores are open 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.