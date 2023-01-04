The Dr Pepper Shake is only available for a limited time at Whataburger. (Courtesy of Whataburger)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger is bringing back a flavored milkshake that just might be what the doctor ordered.

The Dr Pepper Shake has returned for a limited time, according to the burger franchise.

The drink blends Whataburger’s vanilla-flavored shake base with a shot of Dr Pepper syrup.

The milkshake is a truly Texas invention: The Texas-based fast food chain’s limited-time offer would not have been possible without Waco pharmacist Charles Alderton, who created the popular Dr Pepper soft drink nearly 150 years ago.

“Our Dr Pepper Shake is as unique as Dr Pepper itself,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This shake lets customers experience their favorite soft drink in a new way.”

Prices can vary by market.

If you’re looking for a nearby Whataburger, click here. The franchise, with corporate offices based in San Antonio has restaurants in 13 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.