WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita.

We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates on plans for Wichita. It appears there could be several in 2024.

“All I am able to share at this time is we are looking at several sites and, if all works out, we hope to open them in 2024,” Jay Battle, KMO Burger chief operating officer, said. “Once a site becomes a definite, I hope to share more.”

KMO Burger is an investor-led franchise group. One of the investors includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The group’s website says it hopes to open as many as 30 restaurants in seven years, “spanning from Wichita, Kansas to St. Joseph, Missouri, including a concentration in Kansas City.”