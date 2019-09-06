White Claw Hard Seltzer confirms nationwide shortage

A big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

White Claw Hard Seltzer, which is an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300% in July, compared to the same month last year.

According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country’s total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply, but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

