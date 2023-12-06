WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita-based Equity Bank is expanding its presence in Missouri.

Equity has announced that it has merged with Rockhold Bancorp, the parent company of the Bank of Kirksville in Kirksville, Missouri. Bank of Kirksville has eight locations in northeast Missouri that will become Equity locations.

Equity currently operates 14 branches in Missouri in the Kansas City area, St. Joseph portions of Western and Central Missouri. In addition to Kansas and Missouri, Equity operates branches in northwest Arkansas and across Oklahoma.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to add another strong community bank to our network and continue to serve our Missouri customer base with additional locations, technology, and customized solutions for businesses and families,” says Brad Elliott, Equity Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “Our teams continue to work diligently to add customers, colleagues, and market locations within our four-state footprint, and we’re pleased to enter Kirksville and serve a vibrant customer base.”

“We are proud of our newest chapter, joining Equity Bank. Each bank has roots in community values and dedication to Missouri customers,” says Bank of Kirksville Chief Executive Officer Norman Belitz. “Equity is committed to our region and serves customers like ours with sophisticated loan, deposit, and online banking products.”

Rockhold Bancorp had originally agreed to be acquired by Indiana-based Fidelity Federal Bankcorp in 2022. However, both companies canceled the deal in June, according to the Federal Reserve.

Equity will reportedly pay approximately $44.3 million in cash for Rockhold and the Bank of Kirksville branches. The merger is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

