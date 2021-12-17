Wichita company gets contract to supply parts for the Atlas V rocket

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The company behind the Atlas V rocket has chosen Maynard Inc. of Wichita to supply components for the rocket.

IN NOVEMBER, the CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA) was in Wichita to tour several aerospace manufacturing companies, including Maynard, 4422 W. Walker.

“I was very impressed with Wichita, the depth of history in the aerospace industry and access to a highly qualified workforce,” said Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO, in a news release. “I want to tap into those unique and diverse skills as we continue our legacy as the nation’s premier launch services provider.”

ULA said Maynard is not the first company it has worked with from Kansas. It says it currently works with 15 suppliers and will be looking for more as its launch demand grows.

The Atlas V rocket has been launched 90 times with payloads for the Department of Defense, NASA and commercial customers.

Senator Jerry Moran took Bruno on the tour of Wichita companies in November. Moran released a statement Friday reacting to ULA’s contract with Maynard.

“Wichita has a long history in aviation manufacturing and a talented workforce that puts the city on the map as the ‘Air Capital of the World,'” Moran said. “I appreciate Mr. Bruno being my guest in Wichita to see firsthand the diverse workforce Wichita has to offer both at Maynard Inc. and other aerospace manufacturers. This partnership with Maynard Inc. will launch the city further into the space manufacturing industry.”