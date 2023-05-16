WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Furniture & Mattress held the official grand opening for its new store on Tuesday. It is located in the former Kmart at 4200 W. Kellogg Drive.

For the last year and a half, work has been underway to change the look of the former discount store into the new furniture superstore. The exterior of the building received a new look, as did the interior.

The store held a soft opening on May 5 so new employees could train without being overwhelmed by crowds. Since then, word has spread, and the retailer says the community support has been incredible. More people shopped in the store this past Saturday than did on Black Friday.

In the last year, the area has seen a lot of redevelopment, with a Plumbers & Pipefitters training program going into the former Babies R Us store. Towne West Square continues to add local businesses at its location.

Wichita Furniture & Mattress started in 1989 with a 10,000-square-foot showroom on Second and Cleveland in Wichita. In 1990 the store was growing rapidly and was relocated west of Oliver on 13th Street, where the store is located today.