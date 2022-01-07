Wichita’s Century II names general manager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center now has a general manager.

Chris Whitney will transition into her new role at the end of January. ASM Global Management oversees Century II. The Wichita City Council voted back in September to hand over management to ASM.

RELATED LINK | Wichita Century II Operating Agreement

According to a news release, Whitney will have responsibility for the overall management, promotion and operation of the facilities, including purchasing, booking, marketing, finance, human resources, food and beverage, box office, security, production, operations and more.

Chris Whitney (Courtesy: ASM)

“Chris is a tremendous leader within ASM Global and has been a major contributor to the overall success of multiple venues throughout her career,” said Tony Cima, senior vice president of stadiums and arenas for ASM Global. “I am confident I can speak on behalf of our entire ASM Global team as well as our contract administrators and valued community partners when I say that we are all thrilled to welcome Chris back to Wichita as General Manager at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center. I am positive the passion and enthusiasm she has for the live events business will create a winning team and culture.”

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to return home to Wichita and join the CII team,” said Whitney. “Having grown up in the area, attending events at CII has provided fond memories over the years, and I am excited to join the team to continue delivering quality, live event entertainment to the City of Wichita and surrounding areas.”

Whitney has served as director of finance for ASM Global at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. Prior to T-Mobile Center, Chris was one of the very first employees hired in Wichita to open Intrust Bank Arena in 2009.