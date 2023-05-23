WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — To celebrate its grand opening, Wichita’s Scheels is giving away five $1,000 shopping sprees. Winners will also get tickets for themselves and two friends for the Early Access event, where they will get a sneak peek of the store before anyone else.

“We are excited to share the Early Access Giveaway contest and cannot wait to welcome the five lucky winners in for an exclusive look at the store before we open,” said Wichita Store Leader Lucas Hachmeister. “Our crew has been working tirelessly to get the newest Scheels location ready for the Wichita community, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone soon!”

The second location in Kansas, located in Towne East Square at 7700 E. Kellogg Dr., is opening on July 1. There will be a parking lot celebration starting at 7 a.m. The store will open at 9 a.m.

“Once open, the community will be able to enjoy over 85 specialty shops featuring everything from hunting and fishing gear to athletic clothing, sports equipment, and fashion brands. There will also be numerous family-friendly amenities to enjoy, including a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 different tropical fish, Fuzziwig’s Candy Factory, miniature bowling, a children’s play area, archery lanes, a golf simulator, and so much more,” Scheels says. “Along with offering quality products and family-friendly amenities, Scheels Wichita will also offer a selection of different services, including a bike service shop and more to maintain your favorite sporting goods equipment.”

To learn more and enter the contest, click here.

Registration is open now through June 18. Winners will be notified on June 19.