WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Towne East Square is hosting a job fair to fill more than 50 available positions at over 20 retailers and restaurants.

The fair will be on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Participating stores include Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Earthbound Trading Co., Pandora and more. Click here for the complete list.

The mall says most of the retailers hiring will have a table in front of their store, and for Food Court restaurants, you are asked to visit the storefront.

Area residents are invited to inquire about open positions, bring their resumes, and

participate in onsite job interviews.