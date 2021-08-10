Will Whataburger be coming to Wichita? Patrick Mahomes joins chain to bring his favorite restaurant to fans across Chiefs Kingdom

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDAF) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes asked and Whataburger answered. That’s how the Kansas City metro became home to some of the newest Whataburger locations.

Now, Mahomes is putting his money where his mouth is. Whataburger announced that QB1 is part of the new KMO Burger investor group.

KMO plans to open 30 Whataburger locations over the next seven years. The restaurants will be located from Wichita, Kansas to St. Joseph, Missouri. It also includes additional Whataburger locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I love Kansas City, and I love Whataburger,” Mahomes said. “I’m excited to help bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The first Whataburger locations owned by these new investors will open in 2022.

These locations are in addition to Whataburger locations that have already been announced in Overland Park, Blue Springs, and Independence.

In addition to new restaurants, Whataburger said it will hire more than 500 people for the locations opening this year. Hiring for Restaurant Managers, Team Leaders and Team Members is underway.