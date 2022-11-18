WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas workers and students are helping with NASA’s mission to get back to the moon. According to Senator Jerry Moran, 16 Kansas suppliers helped make this week’s launch of the Artemis I mission possible.

Thanks in part to the Kansas effort, there is now a space capsule hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. Three test dummies are on board this time. If all goes well, NASA will send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight in 2024. Then, in 2025, it plans to send humans to the moon.

“Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers on a successful Artemis I launch from the Kennedy Space Center this week,” Moran said in a statement. “As the top appropriator for NASA, I have spent the last several years traveling to NASA equities and suppliers across Kansas and the nation who have spent years working to advance the Artemis Mission.”

Moran is the lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies which has jurisdiction over NASA.

“To see the successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center was humbling, knowing the dedication and talent that was years in the making to reach this accomplishment,” Moran said. “Sixteen suppliers across Kansas helped make this mission a success, and many more will be involved in the years to come.”

Wichita State University (WSU) is one of the suppliers, as well as four companies from Wichita, one from Winfield, one from Derby and one from Augusta.

Kansas Suppliers Connected to Artemis: