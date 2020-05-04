Businesses start to reopen, others still preparing to open doors

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Now that the stay-at-home order has expired, some businesses in Kansas are reopening, while other owners say they will wait to have more time to prepare.

Some open signs in Old Town are still turned off, while some restaurants and shops in Delano are reopening and serving customers inside again.

“Just not being here has been the hardest part,” said James Chesick, general manager of Larkspur Bistro & Bar. “

Some restaurants in Wichita are not yet open because owners said they were not able to get food trucks and other supplies delivered on time.

“Because the notice came so late that we could reopen this week, it was kind of hard to get everything ordered in with our suppliers,” said Chesick.

For restaurants, you’ll notice changes like six feet separation between tables and new sanitation requirements.

Management at Larkspur said employees will wear masks and gloves and new sanitation station have been set up around the restaurant. They will continue curbside to go services, too.

But the big question is will customers even show up?

“Sales have been good,” said Briana Sams, general manager of Two Brother’s BBQ. “The carry out and car hopes have gone off constantly and tons of call ahead orders.”

Not many people are rushing to eat at some restaurants, but others like Two Brother’s BBQ are seeing so much business that they’re looking to hire addition staff.

“We haven’t had any dine in guests, but we had a lot of people inquire about it over the weekend,” said Sams.

For the owner of Everyday Beaut and Clifton Collective in College Hill, it’s been a bittersweet experience.

While the salon can’t yet open, the retail portion of Juliana Cavender’s business can. She said she’s excited to see her customers again.

“Took a few hours, cried a little bit, took a minute to process everything,” said Cavender. “Just get back on the pony, stay positive, forge ahead.”

Cavender said it might take some time before some people feel comfortable enough to shop and eat out again.

“I definitely think there’s a good balance between people that are wanting to stay home and ones that are wanting to get out and about,” said Cavender. “We’re gonna be here ready for those that want to venture out.”

Everyday Beaut’s salon will reopen once the governor’s order allows later this month. The retail portion of Clifton Collective will open on Tuesday (May 5). Employees will wear masks and customers will be encouraged to do the same.

Some Wichita businesses will continue opening throughout the week, while other owners said they will open in the next few weeks.