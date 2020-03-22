Butler County, KDHE confirms third case of COVID-19

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to the Butler County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Butler County has confirmed its third case of COVID-19.

The case is a man in his 40’s who recently traveled within the United States.

The man is in isolation and all close contacts with that person have been contacted and are under quarantine.

The Butler County Health Department asks people experiencing mild-symptoms to stay home. Health officials are actively answering questions regarding the virus and symptoms on the Butler County Health Department Facebook page.

