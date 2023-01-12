WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of SW Butler Rd and Kansas Highway 254, west of Benton.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirms one person has died in the crash.

The other two victims received critical and serious injuries, according to Butler County Dispatch.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.