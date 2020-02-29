Butler County dispatchers train to screen callers for coronavirus symptoms

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – While countries around the world are experiencing the outbreak, Butler County dispatchers are preparing themselves in case the coronavirus worsens. They are implementing a new screening process for 911 callers.

“We’ll ask them about travel, we’ll ask them about a short list of symptoms that we’re screening for that could be indicative of the corona virus,” said Chris Davis, Butler County 911 Director.

The questions are only asked if the caller reports a fever, cough, or shortness of breath. “That doesn’t mean they have the corona virus it just means that they have symptoms,” said Davis.

Dispatchers make sure to send first responders to the scene before they start the additional screening questions. “There’s no change in our response, it will be immediate, just like it always is. This is not going to delay or slow down our response whatsoever,” said Frank Williams, Butler County EMS Director.

Dispatchers relay the information to the EMS crews while they’re on the way to the scene. “We can be better prepared and we can respond with more information before we arrive on scene to care for those patients,” said Williams.

Davis says the screening process is just a precaution at this point and will help prepare dispatchers in case the coronavirus worsens. “The 911 folks are ready should things actually escalate. We’re familiar with our procedures, we’ve practiced at them, and then we can go forward from there,” said Davis.

The screening questions will go into effect on Sunday, March 1.

