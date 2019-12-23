Butler County offices experiencing continued phone service disruption

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County offices continue to experience issues with their phone service provider Windstream, according to County Administrator, Will Johnson.

The majority of Butler County offices are currently unable to receive any incoming calls until further notice.

The county says they are still able to make outgoing calls to outside agencies and both dispatch and 911 lines are not experiencing any issues with their lines as they are on a separate system.

The issue was discovered around 4:30 PM Thursday, Dec. 18th and a work order was promptly placed with Windstream.

Butler County is actively investigating alternative solutions and will update the community as any new information becomes available.

