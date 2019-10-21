California trucker steals meat valued at $160K

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW)– A California trucker was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Monday for stealing a load of meat valued at more than $160,000 said, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.
According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 37-year-old Gegham Avetisyan, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Avetisyan was hired by a brokerage business in Olathe, Kansas, to deliver a load of meat to California.
U.S. Attorney says that Avetisyan faxed documents with a fake name to the company and later picked up the meat at a packing plant in Omaha, but never delivered it.
