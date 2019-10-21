California trucker steals meat valued at $160K

Packaged meat is seen at a grocery store Tuesday, May 19, 2015, in Montreal. Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz says Canada and Mexico will ask the World Trade Organization to authorize retaliatory measures against the United States over that country’s meat-labelling rules. The WTO on Monday ruled against U.S. labels on certain cuts of red meat […]

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW)– A California trucker was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Monday for stealing a load of meat valued at more than $160,000 said, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 37-year-old Gegham Avetisyan, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Avetisyan was hired by a brokerage business in Olathe, Kansas, to deliver a load of meat to California.

U.S. Attorney says that Avetisyan faxed documents with a fake name to the company and later picked up the meat at a packing plant in Omaha, but never delivered it.

