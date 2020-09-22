Campus varsity football team to miss two games, fans remain hopeful for remainder of season

It is week four of the high school football season but some teams are sitting this week out.

That includes the Campus High School Varsity football team. Many fans, players, and parents found out at the Freshman and Junior Varsity football game where the parking lot was packed and the fans were socially distanced. But the news covered ground like the freshman football team on the field.

“I think it is big in a lot of kids’ hearts,” said Cecily Moody who is from Haysville. “They live for it you know.”

“We are glad that they got to come out and play at all this season,” adds Christina Spain.

The colts were riding high all day on the performance of the freshman squad and still kept that winning attitude about the varsity team having to sit out their next two games.

“If we have got to take that two-week break I would rather take it now than sooner than later,” said Payne Wiseman who is also from Haysville.

Many seeing the news on twitter are still seeing the bright side. Spain and her husband have a son on the varsity team, freshman team, and a daughter on varsity cheer, like Colts they are taking the news in stride.

“Our senior son, he is okay., he just found out a couple of hours ago so I think it is still sinking in,” said Spain.

In Haysville, the Colts fly high and for Wiseman and Moody, both coming back from college to watch Cecily’s brother, they are happy to see him play and feel for the varsity team.

They hope the big takeaway is that the varsity team is doing everything it can to keep the decision in the hands of the players and coaches and finish the season strong.

Wiseman said, “if people followed the precautions that have been set then it probably would produce the outcome of it.”

Moody added, “That way if you are all wearing your masks like you are supposed to the whole team should not be a problem.”

Campus is still scheduled to play the final three games as of now following the two-game suspension. KSN will keep you updated on schedules across the state.