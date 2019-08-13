Cancer survivor recommends HPV vaccination

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas doesn’t require the flu and human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines for school entry. However, health officials are recommending the shots to protect students.

One cancer survivor is urging parents to get their child HPV vaccinated, as part of the back-to-school routine.

“I’m an anal cancer survivor,” shared Michele Longabaugh. “Anal cancer is caused by HPV. It was not on my radar.”

In February 2010, at the age of 47, Longabaugh was diagnosed with rare Stage 4 Anal Cancer with an even more rare form of metastasis located her sacral bone. Her prognosis was very poor. After surgery to remove the sacral tumor she received simultaneous chemotherapy and radiation. Longabaugh went into remission in September 2010.

“I don’t want anyone to be me,” said Longabaugh. “There’s no reason for somebody to be 40-45-50 years old and coming up with this cancer.”

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), to be most effective, the HPV vaccine should be given before a person becomes sexually active. It’s recommended for both girls and boys between ages 11-13.

“People often think of the HPV vaccine as a vaccine that’s against a sexually transmitted disease, but actually, HPV is transmitted skin-to-skin,” said Longabaugh, who is also a registered nurse.

While the vaccine prevents the sexually transmitted portion of HPV, it also protects from six different types of cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), HPV is a very common virus, as more than 14 million people are infected each year. More than half of sexually active men and women are infected with HPV at some point in their lives.

“If you know that there’s going to be exposure to this virus in your child’s lifetime, get it now,” said Longabaugh. “Do it now.”

As a nurse, Longabaugh said some parents are hesitant about getting their child vaccinated at a young age and while they are not sexually active.

Longabaugh said children have strong immune systems — making it the perfect time to get vaccinated.

“That’s the best time for them to make all those antibodies to fight this disease for their lifetime,” Longabaugh.

The HPV vaccine is given as a three-dose series. The second dose is given two months after the initial dose and the final dose is given six months after the initial dose.

According to the KDHE, HPV vaccination rates are slowly increasing in Kansas.

In 2017, 52.4-percent of 13-17 year olds had at least one dose of HPV — compared to 51.8-percent in 2016.

More information about HPV can be found on the CDC’s website.