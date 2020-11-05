Candidates emerging for Sedgwick County Commission District II seat

While the race still close for the District II Sedgwick County Commission seat possible candidates for the republican party are emerging as Incumbent Michael O’Donnell has publically said he will not accept reelection.

Should the unofficial results stand the Sedgwick County Republican Party has said there are at least three people who have thrown their hat in the ring, two of them ran against O’Donnell in the primary election, Kathleen Garrison and Cindy Miles.

“I pursued this seat because it is a seat that I wanted,” Miles said.

Beat in the primarys but in prime position to fill the seat are some familiar faces, like Garrison.

“I really did not expect it to unfold this quickly but God has done crazier things,” Garrison added. “I am still here and still very excited and interested.”

Add to that another contender, Jeff Blubaugh, who is finishing his term as a city councilman in Wichita.

Blubaugh said, “I have served two-thirds of that district on my city council city over the last eight years. I have won three elections over there I have worked hard.”

Dalton Glasscock, Chairman of the Republican Party says it could be any one of those candidates but it is still technically up to O’Donnell as to when.

“His term will end in January so likely I would imagine that he will stay until the end of his term. He has not expressed otherwise yet,” Glasscock said.

It will come down to a special election held by the party to decide which candidate fills the seat.

“I have been serving people for a long time so I am excited for a second opportunity,” said Miles.

“I know the district and I know the needs of the community and I want to continue to serve,” Blubaugh added.

We did reach out to O’Donnell who said he will not be releasing statements on Wednesday. To make sure the republican party is doing it right, the chairman says they are requesting protocol from the Secretary of State Office and the Sedgwick County Election Office.