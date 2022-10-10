WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some mental health centers in Kansas will soon be able to offer more services. The federal government is giving Kansas $12.6 million to help 13 community mental health centers become certified community behavioral health clinics (CCBHC).

Some of the new services include substance use disorder treatments, integrating behavioral health care with physical health care, and supporting employment.

The $12.6 million in grants comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Kansas got the fifth-highest amount in the country in this grant-funding cycle.

Three community mental health centers are getting some of the money so they can expand and enhance already existing CCBHC services:

Central Kansas Mental Health Center (Salina) – $1 million

COMCARE (Wichita) – $1 million

Wyandot Center for Community Behavioral Healthcare (Kansas City) – $999,918

Ten other clinics will use the money to prepare for CCBHC certification through the expansion of services, training, and center development:

Crawford County Mental Health Center (Pittsburg) – $1 million

Elizabeth Layton Center, Inc. (Paola) – $988,841

Family Service and Guidance Center of Topeka (Topeka) – $999,954

Iroquois Center for Human Development (Greensburg) – $1 million

Labette Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. (Parsons) – $998,840

Prairie View, Inc. (Newton) – $992,844

Southwest Guidance Center (Liberal) – $1 million

Spring River Mental Health and Wellness, Inc. (Riverton) – $955,314

The Guidance Center (Leavenworth) – $1 million

Valeo Behavioral Health Care (Topeka) – $722,885

They have until Sept. 29, 2026, to use the grant.

“The CCBHC grants we are receiving from the federal government will help us build additional infrastructure for the mental health safety net in Kansas,” Kyle Kessler, executive director of the Association of Community Mental Health Centers of Kansas, said. “Any resources that go toward or CCBHC investment just solidify the work done by community mental health centers and our partners in the executive and legislative branches of government and support our state-designed system.”

To qualify as a CCBHC, mental health centers must provide the following services:

Crisis mental health services Mental health screening, assessment, and diagnosis Outpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment Person-centered treatment planning Primary care screening and monitoring of key health indicators Targeted case management Psychiatric rehabilitation Peer support Intensive services for members of the armed forces and veterans