181 businesses send letter to Kansas governor asking to stop extra unemployment benefits

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, businesses claim that they can’t find workers because of extra money going into unemployment benefits, and they want her to end the bonus.

The group of 181 businesses includes Excel Industries, GraceMed Health Clinic, Greater Wichita YMCA, Center Industries, Kansas Bankers Association, Vornado, and Kansas Farm Bureau to name a few. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly previously said she won’t end additional pandemic relief benefits going to unemployed Kansans, but also said the “final decision” hasn’t been made yet.

The businesses made their case that they were operating at a reduced capacity during the pandemic, but now can’t return to full operations because they can’t fill their jobs. The letter said there are more than 57,000 job openings in Kansas, and 58,468 people receiving unemployment benefits.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce shared the letter with KSN and said it is the driving force behind the letter.

Our coalition would respectfully ask that the state end the additional UI federal benefits. We believe this additional benefit was an important short-term solution to help individuals who were adversely impacted at the start of the pandemic. However, 13 months later, many employers are finding it nearly impossible to fully staff their business which impacts the supply chain and timely delivery of goods and services.” 181 Kansas businesses in a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The businesses did not just ask the governor to refuse the federal pandemic aid, but rather find a new use for it.

We would advocate to redirect available federal dollars toward incentivizing return-to-work with a signing bonus program, temporary childcare assistance and training/retraining initiatives for Kansans who might have lost their jobs during the pandemic but have struggled to re-enter the workforce.” 181 Kansas businesses in a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

The businesses say Oklahoma and Montana are offering a one-time $1,200 bonus for anyone who returns to work, and Arizona is offering $2,000.

Read the full letter from the coalition of Kansas businesses below. The second and third pages show the full list of businesses who signed onto this letter: