$25 million of leftover CARES Act money going to state agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State leaders approved moving $25 million in leftover “CARES Act” money to several state agencies.

The State Finance Council met virtually today to allocate relief money in order to speed up pandemic relief efforts.

The money was initially earmarked for housing assistance. But, officials said with the more than $100 million requested from state agencies, the money could address those other issues sooner.

“We’re putting folks that have healthcare needs at risk because our hospitals are totally full,” said Sen. Jim Denning, (R) Overland Park, as he explained why it’s important to address requests quickly. “Their employees are exhausted. They’re dealing with COVID spread in their own families.”

The council also earmarked 1.5 million dollars for a statewide coronavirus P.S.A. campaign.

Governor Laura Kelly is working with the Kansas Hospital Association (KHA) and other partners to educate Kansans on the risk of the coronavirus, and how to help reduce spread.

“We really want to ignite a sense of unity in Kansas,” said Cindy Samuelson, Senior Vice President Member and Public Relations for KHA. “We can all work together to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Gov. Laura Kelly plans to speak more about the campaign at her press conference next week.