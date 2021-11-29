6 Kansas lawmakers file a complaint against Rep. Aaron Coleman calling for his expulsion

Kansas state Rep. Aaron Coleman sits for a portrait for the Legislature’s website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six members of the Kansas House filed a complaint Monday against Rep. Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, calling for his expulsion, following a suspected DUI arrest over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a trooper arrested Aaron Coleman around 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near Lawrence and took him to the Douglas County Jail, where he bonded out hours later.

Rep. Joella Hoye, D-Lenexa, filed the complaint along with fellow representatives Stephanie Byers, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Mari-Lynn Poskin, and Lindsay Vaughn. Shortly after the complaint was filed, Hoye told KSNT’s Capitol Bureau that they’re hoping to move forward with the expulsion process.

“This continued pattern of dangerous behavior is putting others at risk,” Hoye said.

The group of lawmakers also released a statement, condemning Coleman’s actions.

“We believe that there is reasonable evidence of noncompliance with a previous warning and admonishment from the House Select Investigating Committee that was issued after a longstanding pattern of physically and emotionally abusive harassment, violence, bullying, and stalking was documented. This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.” Representatives Jo Ella Hoye, Stephanie Byers, Linda Featherston, Christina Haswood, Mari-Lynn Poskin, and Lindsay Vaughn

The representatives previously signed a complaint on January 12, 2021, due to a public threat against the Governor of Kansas and physical abuse that resulted in the filing of a request for a court protective order. His latest offense came Saturday night when he was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

In the Kansas House, once a complaint is filed, then the Speaker of the House would form a committee comprised equally of minority and majority members to dismiss the complaint or recommend a course of disciplinary action. It could be a reprimand, censure, or expulsion. The recommendation would then be put to a vote, in which two-thirds of the House would have to approve.

In January, the complaint against Coleman was dismissed, and he kept his seat in the Kansas Legislature after receiving a warning. However, in October, Coleman was arrested for domestic battery and was banned from the Kansas Department of Labor premises the previous month, after alleged “disruptive, intimidating and berating behavior.”

Representative Hoye said they’re hoping that things will be different given recent events

“I do think it’s different, especially when it involves our state employees. Hopefully, we’ll move forward,” Hoye said.