Abortion amendment debate in Kansas House expected next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The amendment to the Kansas Constitution proposed by pro-life supporters is expected to be debated in the House next week.

This comes after the Senate passed the amendment, which reverses the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision that women have the right to an abortion in the state.

The vote was 28-12, with all but one Republican voting in favor.

“I think they’ll at least be a handful of Republicans that will join with the Democrats to vote this constitutional amendment down,” said Rep. Brett Parker (D-Overland Park). “There was a bipartisan no vote in the Senate, we just expect a bigger one in the House,” he added.

The House vote is expected to be close. The amendment needs two thirds majority vote to pass, and with 84 Republican and 41 Democratic representatives, all Republicans must vote in favor.

If passed, the amendment will then be voted on by Kansans in the August primary elections.