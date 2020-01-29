TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Abortion rights advocates are trying to defeat a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution by arguing that it will lead to a ban on most abortions like a measure being pursued in Tennessee.
The Kansas proposal is aimed at overturning a state Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights and is modeled on a change that Tennessee voters approved in their state’s constitution in 2014.
The Kansas proposal was up for debate Wednesday in the state Senate. The debate came less a week after Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced plans to seek a ban on most abortions.
Abortion rights forces see Tennessee as warning for Kansas
