Anti-bullying awareness week; what’s being done to prevent bullying

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The second week of October is Anti-Bullying Awareness week in Kansas and the Kansas Department of Education is trying to put an end to bullying in schools.

The Kansas Commissioner of Education put together the Blue Ribbon Task Force on Bullying to educate schools and families about what is considered bullying.

Under the law, bullying is defined as a “severe, persistent or pervasive act.”

The group also toured schools across the state to hear from parents, students, and educators about issues they are facing. The task force will take their findings and put together a report of suggestions to present to the Board of Education in December.

Kent Reed, the School Climate and Culture Specialist for the Kansas Department of Education, said it’s important for kids to feel safe in their school.

“Our priority is to make schools safe and if there are threats, if there is bullying going on, whether it’s upfront or behind the scenes…that’s going to detract from the objective of schools and that is to teach kids,” Reed said. “So in order to create a very positive learning environment, we have to address bullying.”

If you believe your child is being bullied in school or is bullying other students, it’s important to speak with the school as they may have resources available.

Both parents and students can also call the bullying resource hotline at 1(800)332-6378 for further assistance.

