Appointments now available at DMVs across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Revenue has expanded the ability to make appointments to 10 DMVs across the state.

The new areas include Andover, Derby, Kansas City (Kansas), Lawrence, Manhattan, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park and Wichita.

“You shouldn’t have to give up two hours of your day to come in and renew your driver’s license,” said David Harper, director for Kansas Division of Vehicles. “You should be able to get in and out within 30 minutes and that’s what I think the appointments will allow us to do.”

The Department had been considering this idea for two years, especially after an unusually busy summer in 2018, Harper said.

The appointments process was piloted the following summer in 2019, which showed that 95% of the citizen’s wait times were less than 10 minutes with an average of seven, Harper said.

The typical wait time is 20 to 30 minutes according to Harper.

People interested in scheduling an appointment can go to the Department’s website for all services.

