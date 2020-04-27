At-home learning shines light on education inequality in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas students have been learning from home for nearly six weeks. But are students falling behind because they are working from home?

Kansas Teacher of the Year Tabatha Rosproy helped create the state’s continuous learning plan. Rosproy says that while both students and teachers are doing their best, it’s possible that students may not be at the level expected next year.

“We are totally aware that come fall, when we’re allowed to go back to school, that kids may be in a different spot than we had previously expected them to but that’s okay,” said Rosproy. “That could be the same case around the country, around the world.”

Rosproy added that this means there will be a new starting point for teachers and students next year and teachers will adjust their plans to help students.

“Our job as teachers is to meet our kids where they are and educate them whatever their needs are,” she said. “And I really think that we will be able to make up for the time that we have missed.”

According to Rosproy, the coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the inequality of educational resources across the state. For example, many students do not have computer or internet access at home which makes it difficult for some districts to do online learning.

“We’re seeing those inequities more than we ever have before,” said Rosproy. “What I hope is that we will be able to, through this crisis, respond to those even better than some of the plans we had in place previously.”

If students are struggling to keep up with their work, or parents are struggling to help their students, Rosproy encourages them to reach out to the teachers or school district. She added that it’s important to not be too hard on yourself during this difficult time.

“This is hard, this isn’t what anybody was expecting, and so I think that the grace that we can give each other is going to be the most important thing right now,” said Rosproy.