Audit shows IT security problems across Kansas agencies

Capitol Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Legislature’s auditing division says state agencies have significant information technology security weaknesses and haven’t made progress since previous reports showed the same problems.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that more than half of 19 state agencies studied failed to comply with IT security practices that protect sensitive information against data loss or theft.

Most agencies failed to scan and patch computers to keep them secure.

They didn’t have adequate response plans in place and didn’t encrypt, back up or destroy electronic data. The report blamed a lack of management attention and inadequate resources for the failures.

