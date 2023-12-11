TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— President Joe Biden has filed for Kansas’ Presidential Preference Primary. The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office confirmed that Biden has entered the upcoming election on Monday.

The Office posted a statement on social media, saying in part, “2024 Presidential Primary Election – Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Democrat, Wilmington, Delaware, filed as a candidate.”

The Presidential Primary will take place on March 19, 2024. Former President Donald Trump, who’s vying for the GOP nomination, was the first to file for the primary election in Kansas in September.

Potential candidates must file by Jan. 19, 60 days prior to Election Day, according to state statute.