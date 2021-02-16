Bill advances to change method for filling state offices

Capitol Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:
topeka capitol_1520196082064.png.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A House committee has passed a bill that would end a governor’s authority to fill the offices of state treasurer and insurance commissioner if those posts become vacant in the middle of a term.

The move comes about two months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly named her 2018 running mate, former Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers, as state treasurer to fill a vacancy created when Republican Kansas Rep. Jake LaTurner left the post for Congress.

The Kansas Republican Party objected to Kelly’s appointment of a Democrat. The legislation passed Tuesday provides for a convention of delegates belonging to the departing official’s party to decide who fills a vacancy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories