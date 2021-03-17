Bill on transgender athletes ‘regressive’ according to governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is calling a proposal to ban transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s school sports in Kansas “regressive” and predicting it would hurt the state’s ability to recruit businesses.

Kelly stopped short of promising a veto Wednesday but pointed to a past executive order on LGBTQ rights as signaling her position.

In January 2019, she prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in state hiring or employment decisions.

Conservative Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature argue that the proposal would preserve fair competition.

The Senate expected to take a final vote Thursday on a bill enacting such a ban.

