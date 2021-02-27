Bill to drop concealed carry age won’t get committee vote

Kansas state Rep. Stephen Owens, R-Hesston, listens during a House committee meeting at the Statehouse, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Owens says he plans to propose lowering the age at which people can carry concealed weapons to 18 from 21 when the House debates another gun measure. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill to lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18 has stalled in a House committee, but a supporter plans to offer the proposal for consideration on the House floor.

The bill would require permit holders to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training.

Supporters say 18-year-old Kansans can already carry firearms in the open. Opponents say those under 21 are less mature and more prone to risk-taking.

Bills that don’t get committee approval typically fail. But Hesston Republican Rep. Stephen Owens said he’d bring it up as an amendment to another gun bill that will get a floor debate.