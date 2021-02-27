Bill to drop concealed carry age won’t get committee vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A bill to lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18 has stalled in a House committee, but a supporter plans to offer the proposal for consideration on the House floor.
The bill would require permit holders to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training.
Supporters say 18-year-old Kansans can already carry firearms in the open. Opponents say those under 21 are less mature and more prone to risk-taking.
Bills that don’t get committee approval typically fail. But Hesston Republican Rep. Stephen Owens said he’d bring it up as an amendment to another gun bill that will get a floor debate.