Bill to prohibit people under 21 from buying and possessing tobacco takes a step forward

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are looking to crack down on young people smoking in the state in more ways than one.

President Trump signed a federal law that makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products. However, the proposed Kansas bill takes that a step further.

In addition to the federal law, the proposed Kansas bill would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products. It would also eliminate tobacco vending machines and. smoking inside state casinos.

The bill also targets vaping. Only flavors allowed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be legal in Kansas. Many flavors have already been banned by the FDA.

Supporters of the bill hope this will be a turning point for young smokers.

“So that the 18, 19, 20 year olds that are smoking or using vaping products, they will have an opportunity to get some assistance in quitting,” said Representative John Barker, (R) Abilene.

The bill passed through the House Federal and State Affairs committee on Thursday. As of now, if the bill passes through the full legislature, it will go into effect on July 1, 2021. Lawmakers say this will give those 21 and under some time to quit smoking before the law changes.

The bill will now move on to the full house for discussion and a possible vote.