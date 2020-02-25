1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Garden City - USD 457 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Kingman Friendship Meals Leoti - USD 467 Logan - USD 326 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Osborne County - USD 392 Phillipsburg - USD 325 Sylvan Grove - USD 299

Bill to reduce felony marijuana charges fails to pass

Capitol Bureau

by: , Kansas Capitol Bureau

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Lawmakers on the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee previously heard testimony on a bill that would reduce felony violations for possession of marijuana charges.

Under the bill, anyone convicted two or more times of personal-use possession of marijuana or THC could not be charged with more than a class A misdemeanor. This would take a felony conviction of 13 months in prison to a misdemeanor of 12 months. Original drafts of the bill also called for the release of prisoners serving time only for possession of marijuana charges, however that was quickly removed from the bill in the committee meeting.

After a vote in the committee meeting on Monday, the bill failed to pass. Some lawmakers on the committee expressed their shock at the vote.

“A felony conviction is a heavy burden for an offender, around an offense that, in many states now, is not a crime at all,” said Representative J. Russell Jennings, R-Lakin. “It’s pretty harsh.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories